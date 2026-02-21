Huberdeau (hip) was put on injured reserve Saturday, per the NHL media site.

Huberdeau will undergo season-ending hip surgery in March. He'll conclude the year with 10 goals and 25 points in 50 regular-season appearances. The 32-year-old forward has an eight-year, $84 million contract with a no-movement clause that runs through 2030-31, making it likely he will return to Calgary next season.