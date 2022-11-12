Huberdeau (upper body) won't play Saturday versus Winnipeg, Ryan Dittrick of the Flames' official site reports.

Huberdeau will miss a third straight game Saturday. There was a report from Wes Gibertson of the Calgary Sun earlier this week that the Flames forward was spotted in a walking cast, but the team has continued to call it an upper-body injury. Regardless of the issue, Huberdeau didn't skate Saturday morning and will miss another contest. Adam Ruzicka will play alongside Elias Lindholm and Tyler Toffoli again.