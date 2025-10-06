Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Out for beginning of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huberdeau (undisclosed) won't be ready to play Opening Night against Edmonton on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.
Huberdeau's availability for the second half of Calgary's back-to-back versus Vancouver on Thursday is unclear. Head coach Ryan Huska is hopeful that it will be a short-term absence. The 32-year-old Huberdeau registered 28 goals and 62 points across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.
