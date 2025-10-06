Huberdeau (undisclosed) won't be ready to play Opening Night against Edmonton on Wednesday, Pat Steinberg of Sportsnet 960 The Fan reports.

Huberdeau's availability for the second half of Calgary's back-to-back versus Vancouver on Thursday is unclear. Head coach Ryan Huska is hopeful that it will be a short-term absence. The 32-year-old Huberdeau registered 28 goals and 62 points across 81 regular-season outings in 2024-25.