Huberdeau notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Huberdeau set up Mikael Backlund for the Flames' lone tally in the contest. While he'd been held off the scoresheet in the previous two games, Huberdeau is up to eight points through 12 outings in November. The winger is at four goals, nine assists, 34 shots on net and a minus-12 rating through 12 appearances this season, but his play with Backlund and Blake Coleman has been solid, albeit not a return to his 2021-22 form.