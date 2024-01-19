Huberdeau provided two assists -- including a power-play helper -- in Thursday's 4-3 loss to the Maple Leafs.

After missing the game Tuesday night (illness) against the Coyotes, he returned to action against Toronto and produced points early. While Huberdeau has not found the back of the net since Jan. 6, he has been piling up the assists over that span. With the two helpers against the Maple Leafs on Thursday he now has seven in his last five games played. Huberdeau also produced one shot and one hit in 21:29 TOI.