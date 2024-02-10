Huberdeau had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over the Islanders on Saturday.

Huberdeau scored a power-play goal at 8:32 of the second period, stuffing in a rebound after Semyon Varlamov stopped a Noah Hanifin one-timer. The 30-year-old Huberdeau has two multi-point games (two goals, three assists) in his past three outings. He has compiled 15 points, including 11 helpers, in 15 games since the calendar flipped to 2024. Huberdeau appears to have put his early-season struggles behind him, which could make him an intriguing trade target. He may never replicate his 115-point season from 2021-22, but fantasy managers may be able to reap the rewards of a potential point-per-game player down the stretch.