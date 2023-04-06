Huberdeau notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Jets.

Huberdeau set up Nikita Zadorov on the insurance goal at 10:40 of the third period. Over his last nine games, Huberdeau has a goal and seven assists, showing glimpses of the playmaking skill that had Flames fans confident to begin the season. He's up to 54 points, 118 shots on net, 64 hits, 34 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 76 outings overall.