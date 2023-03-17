Huberdeau logged an assist and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau has two goals and two helpers during his three-game point streak, his longest since January. The winger is up to 14 goals, 32 assists, 108 shots on net, 58 hits, 30 PIM and a minus-4 rating through 66 contests. His uptick in offense coincides with his move back to left wing after playing on the right side for a large part of the campaign.