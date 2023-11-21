Huberdeau scored a power-play goal, added an assist and levied three hits in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Kraken.

Huberdeau was able to squeeze in a long-range shot just under Philipp Grubauer's arm in the first period. In overtime, Huberdeau had the secondary helper on Rasmus Andersson's game-winning tally. With five points over his last three games, Huberdeau has adjusted well to his demotion to the third line. He's up to four goals, 12 points, 29 shots on net, 10 hits, 10 blocked shots and a minus-11 rating through 18 appearances. With solid two-way linemates in Mikael Backlund and Blake Coleman, Huberdeau should continue to be featured significantly.