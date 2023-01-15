Huberdeau notched two assists in Saturday's 6-5 win over the Stars.

Huberdeau has a pair of multi-point games through six outings in January. He's amassed a goal and five assists in that span, and he's up to 31 points through 41 contests overall. The winger has added 65 shots on net, 38 hits, 22 PIM and a plus-4 rating while settling into a second-line role alongside Nazem Kadri and Milan Lucic in recent weeks.