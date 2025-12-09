Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 7-4 win over the Sabres.

Huberdeau is picking up the pace again with two goals and an assist over his last four contests. The winger is up to six goals, 15 points (five on the power play), 42 shots on net and 29 PIM over 26 outings. Huberdeau remains in a top-line role and on the first power-play unit, but he's struggled to find consistency on offense and may be better approached as a streaming option in fantasy.