Huberdeau logged an assist in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sabres.
Huberdeau remains in search of his first goal as a Flame, but he's delivered four assists in as many games. He set up a Trevor Lewis tally late in the second period of this one. Huberdeau has added three shots on net, six hits and a minus-1 rating while playing in a top-line role.
