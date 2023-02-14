Huberdeau logged an assist and went minus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Senators.
Huberdeau is starting to get back on track with three helpers over his last two games. He's still been inconsistent for much of the season. Through 51 contests, he has 10 goals, 26 helpers, 80 shots on net, 45 hits and a minus-1 rating.
