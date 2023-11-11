Huberdeau logged an assist in Friday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Maple Leafs.

Huberdeau helped out on a Nikita Zadorov tally in the second period. This was Huberdeau's third assist over his last five games -- it's an improvement on his late-October play, but still too little from a top-line winger. He's at seven points, 18 shots on net and a minus-13 rating through 13 contests this season.