Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Huberdeau scored just 3:22 into the contest. He's started February well with two goals and two assists over four games, with three of those four points coming on the power play. Huberdeau also saw 24:44 of ice time Thursday, his second-highest total in a game this season. The winger is up to 21 goals, 40 points (14 on the power play), 102 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating through 54 appearances, emerging as a fixture on the top line.