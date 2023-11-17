Huberdeau recorded two points against Vancouver on Thursday.
Huberdeau finally brought an 11-game goalless streak to a close with his marker versus the Canucks. It was just the second multi-point effort of the season for the 30-year-old winger. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Huberdeau found himself dropped from the power play for Thursday's tilt but perhaps that was the motivation he needed to get back on the scoresheet.
