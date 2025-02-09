Huberdeau produced an assist and two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kraken.

Huberdeau has earned two goals and three assists during his four-game point streak. The winger set up a Nazem Kadri tally in the third period of Saturday's contest. Huberdeau has 21 goals, 20 helpers, 103 shots on net, 45 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 55 appearances. He's on pace to challenge for his first 60-point campaign in three years as a Flame, as his commitment to a stronger two-way game has in turn unlocked a bit more offense.