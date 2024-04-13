Huberdeau logged two assists, two shots on goal and two PIM in Friday's 6-3 win over the Ducks.

Huberdeau has a goal and five helpers during his five-game point streak. This was his first multi-point effort since March 16. The 30-year-old winger has had a strong second half after a poor start to the campaign. Huberdeau is at 52 points, 136 shots on net, 57 hits, 47 PIM and a minus-28 rating through 78 appearances.