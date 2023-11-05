Huberdeau recorded a power-play assist in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Huberdeau set up Noah Hanifin's second-period tally. This was Huberdeau's second helper over the last three contests as he looks to shake off a rough start to the season. He's at two goals, four assists, 17 shots on net, seven blocked shots and a minus-12 rating through 11 appearances. The winger has been on the top line over the last few games, which is likely his best spot to have a chance to produce consistent offense.