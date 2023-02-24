Huberdeau netted a goal in Calgary's 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas on Thursday.

Huberdeau found the back of the net at 1:24 of the second period to put the Flames up 2-0. It was his 11th goal and 39th point in 56 contests in 2022-23. Huberdeau recorded five assists over four games from Feb. 11-18, but he followed that up with two straight contests without a point.