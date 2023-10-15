Huberdeau scored a goal on five shots and went minus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Penguins.

Huberdeau's goal came late in the third period after four straight tallies from the Penguins. The winger is off to a solid start in 2023-24 with three points and six shots on net through two contests, though it would be positive to see him get involved in the offense before the final five minutes of the third period. The 30-year-old remains in a top-line role under new head coach Ryan Huska.