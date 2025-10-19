Huberdeau scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Golden Knights.

Huberdeau tallied to tie the game at 1-1 just 3:42 into the first period, but Tomas Hertl scored less than two minutes later to put Vegas ahead for good. This was Huberdeau's season debut after he missed the first five contests due to an undisclosed injury. The Flames will have to hope the 32-year-old can ignite the team's offense, which ranks worst in the NHL with just 10 goals in six games. His top-six role and power-play usage make Huberdeau a decent fantasy option on paper, but if he slips into the team's scoring malaise, he may be better left on the waiver wire.