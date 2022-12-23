Huberdeau scored a goal, logged two hits and went minus-2 in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Kings.

Huberdeau tallied on a breakaway to open the scoring early in the first period. However, it was the shots he didn't take that will leave Flames fans and fantasy managers frustrated, as he passed up two chances in the slot in overtime. After the second one, the Kings broke free on a 2-on-1 for the winning goal. Despite the miscues, Huberdeau has five points in his last three games and is up to six goals, 23 points, 51 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-4 rating through 31 contests.