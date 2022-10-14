Huberdeau recorded a power-play assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche.

Huberdeau showed patience, taking a look at a shot before handing off to Elias Lindholm on the Flames' fifth goal. Playmaking like that is exactly what the Flames expected when they traded for Huberdeau and sent Matthew Tkachuk to Florida. Huberdeau was dealing with 85 of his 115 points as assists last year, and he's already off to a solid start for his new team.