Huberdeau notched an assist in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Hurricanes.

Huberdeau found Tyler Toffoli on a stretch pass, and the latter buried his 200th career goal on the breakaway. The assist was Huberdeau's fourth point in seven contests since he returned from a foot injury. Considering the Flames have scored just three times in the last three games, a team-wide decline in offense is understandable. Huberdeau is still struggling at the quarter mark with just 10 points (three goals, seven helpers), 34 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-4 rating through his first 18 outings as a Flame.