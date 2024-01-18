Per freelance NHL writer Randy Sportak, Huberdeau (illness) was back on the ice at practice Thursday.

Huberdeau was unable to play Tuesday versus Arizona, but it appears he could return to action Thursday versus Toronto. Huberdeau saw his four-game point streak end Saturday in Vegas. He has six goals and 23 points in 43 games this season, but he has been coming on of late with six points in his last five games.