Huberdeau notched an assist, two hits and two PIM in Saturday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Maple Leafs.

Huberdeau set up Noah Hanifin's first-period marker to get the Flames on the board. Over his last eight outings, Huberdeau has a goal and seven assists -- it's good to see him post a stretch of point-per-game play while showcasing his playmaking. The 29-year-old winger is at four goals, 13 helpers, 43 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-6 rating through 25 contests overall.