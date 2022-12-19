Huberdeau notched a power-play assist, four PIM and two hits in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau took a penalty late in the second period, but the Flames were able to kill it off. As he exited the box, he got into the zone and received a pass from Nazem Kadri before setting up Elias Lindholm's first of two tallies in the game. Through 10 outings in December, Huberdeau has seven points, four of which have come on the power play. He's up to five goals, 14 helpers, 10 power-play points, 48 shots, 30 hits, 20 PIM and a plus-3 rating in 29 appearances this season.