Huberdeau produced an assist and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Huberdeau set up a Yegor Sharangovich tally in the second period. While Huberdeau's finishing touch has abandoned him again, he has eight helpers over his last seven contests to salvage some fantasy value. The 30-year-old winger has been better of late, but with 26 points, 77 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 46 appearances, he's far from reliable enough to be an automatic activation in fantasy.