Huberdeau scored Calgary's only goal during Sunday's 4-1 loss to Buffalo.
Just two seasons removed from a 30-goal, 115-point campaign, this is Huberdeau's 10th goal and 44th point of the season. It has been a tough year for the forward, who snapped a 13-game goal drought with Sunday's tally.
