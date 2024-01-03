Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots in Tuesday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.

Huberdeau extended Calgary's lead to 2-0 in the final minute of the opening period, sliding a backhander past Marc-Andre Fleury following a net-front feed from Elias Lindholm. The goal is Huberdeau's first since Nov. 18 and just his second point in his last 14 games. Overall, the 30-year-old winger has five goals and 17 points through 37 games this season.