Huberdeau notched an assist and two shots on goal in Thursday's 6-3 loss to the Sharks.

Huberdeau has six points over five games since the All-Star break. The winger helped out on Andrei Kuzmenko's tally late in the third period of Thursday's defeat. Huberdeau has 32 points, 89 shots on net, 41 hits and a minus-17 rating through 53 contests overall, but he's earned 16 of those points over 17 games since the start of January. His early chemistry with Kuzmenko is a good sign for both players' rest-of-season production.