Huberdeau logged an assist, three shots on goal, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Predators.
Huberdeau has four assists through five games in April. He started a tic-tac-toe sequence on Mikael Backlund's third-period tally. Huberdeau is up to 15 tallies, 40 helpers, 123 shots on net, 65 hits, 36 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 78 appearances in his first season with the Flames.
