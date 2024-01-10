Huberdeau recorded an assist and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Huberdeau's warming trend continues -- he has two goals and four helpers over his last six games. The winger set up linemate Yegor Sharangovich's second-period tally. Huberdeau has 21 points, 69 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 41 contests overall, but he's trending in the right direction and could put up a strong second half.