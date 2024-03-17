Huberdeau notched two assists and blocked two shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Huberdeau set up Martin Pospisil's goal in the second period and also fed Nazem Kadri for a power-play marker in the third. While he has not scored in 11 games, Huberdeau has nine helpers in that span. The winger is up to 43 points (12 on the power play), 111 shots on net, 52 hits, 34 blocked shots and a minus-17 rating through 66 outings. He's bounced around the lineup at times this year, but he's holding down a top-six role once again.