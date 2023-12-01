Huberdeau recorded two assists, three shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Stars.
Huberdeau ended November with his third multi-point effort of the month. He set up MacKenzie Weegar's goal late in the third period to force overtime before feeding Nazem Kadri on the game-winner in the extra session. With two goals and six helpers over his last eight games, Huberdeau is starting to find a groove for the Flames. He's at 15 points, 41 shots on net and a minus-10 rating through 23 outings overall, and he continues to play mainly in a middle-six role.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Posts two points Monday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Draws helper in shootout loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Racks up two points versus Canucks•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Provides helper in shootout loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Registers assist Saturday•