Huberdeau scored a goal on two shots, blocked two shots and added two PIM in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Flyers.

Huberdeau got in on a breakaway and opened the scoring early in the second period. The winger has three points over his last four games, emerging from a deep slump that lasted for nearly all of December. Overall, he's at six goals, 18 points, 68 shots on net and a minus-14 rating through 39 appearances this season.