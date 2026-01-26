Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tallies in overtime loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Huberdeau scored a goal on five shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Ducks.
Huberdeau snapped a nine-game point drought with the goal. He missed Wednesday's contest versus the Penguins due to a lower-body injury, and he's filled a middle-six role over the last two games since his return. The veteran winger has struggled to the tune of nine goals, 22 points, 76 shots on net, 41 PIM and a minus-8 rating over 46 appearances this season.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Slated to return Friday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Finds twine in win•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Fills empty cage•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Produces power-play goal•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Opens scoring Thursday•