Huberdeau scored a power-play goal and added two PIM in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Senators.

The goal snapped a five-game drought for Huberdeau, who had just one assist in that span. The 31-year-old forward has earned five points over 12 contests in November, though he continues to play in a top-six role despite the struggles on offense. Overall, he has seven goals, five helpers, 35 shots on net, 20 blocked shots, 14 PIM and a minus-6 rating through 22 outings.