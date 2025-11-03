Huberdeau scored two goals and went plus-2 in Sunday's 2-1 win over the Flyers.

Huberdeau struck early in the second period and scored again at 7:06 of the third, with that goal standing as the game-winner. This was his first multi-point effort of the season. The 32-year-old is now on a five-game point streak (three goals, three helpers), and that run contains all but one of his seven points this season. He's added 15 shots on net, a plus-1 rating and four blocked shots through nine appearances. Huberdeau will continue to play a prominent role, and he may be one of the few Flames skaters capable of generating enough offense to be a factor in fantasy.