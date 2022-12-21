Huberdeau notched three assists, two shots on goal and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 7-3 win over the Sharks.

Huberdeau showed off his playmaking in the third period, fueling the Flames' surge to close out the game. He helped out on both of Nazem Kadri's goals as well as a Milan Lucic tally. Huberdeau has racked up a goal and nine assists in 11 contests in December, and he's now at five tallies, 17 helpers, 50 shots, a plus-6 rating and 20 PIM in 30 outings overall. He's found chemistry with Kadri on the second line, which has helped the Flames balance out their top six since Dillon Dube is thriving on the top line.