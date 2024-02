Huberdeau scored an even-strength goal and added two power-play assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Bruins.

The 30-year-old came roaring out of the All-Star break with his first three-point performance of the season. The Flames figure to lean heavily on Huberdeau down the stretch with Elias Lindholm now in Vancouver, and he's been in top form since the calendar flipped to 2024, racking up three goals and 13 points over his last 13 games.