Huberdeau collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.

It's been a brutal campaign for the 30-year-old, but Huberdeau may finally be coming around. He's produced two goals and five points in the last five games, on the heels of a 12-game point drought that lasted most of December. Even with that recent surge, Huberdeau -- who erupted for 112 points just two seasons ago -- has only six goals and 20 points through the first 40 games of 2023-24 with a career-worst minus-15 rating.