Huberdeau collected two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 4-3 loss to Chicago.
It's been a brutal campaign for the 30-year-old, but Huberdeau may finally be coming around. He's produced two goals and five points in the last five games, on the heels of a 12-game point drought that lasted most of December. Even with that recent surge, Huberdeau -- who erupted for 112 points just two seasons ago -- has only six goals and 20 points through the first 40 games of 2023-24 with a career-worst minus-15 rating.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tallies again in loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps goal drought in win•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ends slump with helper•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Supplies two assists•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Picks up helper in loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Posts two points Monday•