Huberdeau notched two assists in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Buffalo.

Both helpers came in the third period, as he set up Morgan Frost for the game-winner before getting credit for an assist on a fluky tally by Matthew Coronato that caromed off the end glass before bouncing in off Colten Ellis' skate. It was Huberdeau's first multi-point effort since Nov. 2, and on the season the veteran winger has four goals and 11 points in 17 games.