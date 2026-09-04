Huberdeau (hip) will not be available for the start of Flames training camp, Eric Francis of Sportsnet reports Friday.

According to general manager Craig Conway, "Now it's just for (Huberdeau) to feel 100 per cent ready to go into physical contact, game-playing and all that. We believe it's just a matter of when, not if." At the same time, there is no indication the 33-year-old winger will miss Opening Night, though fantasy managers probably can't rule it out entirely. If Huberdeau were to miss any time, it could open the door for additional minutes for Yegor Sharangovich or Maxim Tsyplakov.