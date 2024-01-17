Huberdeau (illness) won't play Tuesday against the Coyotes.
Huberdeau who has compiled two goals and six assists in his past eight outings, should be consider day-to-day ahead of Thursday's contest against Toronto. He has produced six goals, 23 points and 71 shots on net in 43 games this season.
More News
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Deals two more helpers•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Supplies assist•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Two helpers in Sunday's loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Tallies again in loss•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Snaps goal drought in win•
-
Flames' Jonathan Huberdeau: Ends slump with helper•