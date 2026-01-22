Huberdeau (lower body) is set to miss Wednesday's game versus the Penguins.

It's not clear when Huberdeau sustained the injury, as he logged 17:02 of ice time versus the Devils on Monday. The 32-year-old hasn't missed time since he was out for the first five games of the season due to an undisclosed injury. His latest issue comes in the midst of an eight-game point drought, which he won't be able to snap until he's healthy again.