Huberdeau (hip) won't travel with the Flames during their upcoming three-game road trip, Pat Steinberg of QR Calgary 770 AM reports Friday.

Huberdeau has missed the start of the regular season while continuing to recover from a hip injury that also sidelined him for the end of the 2025-26 campaign. He's been skating in a regular sweater recently and appears to be getting closer to returning to game action, but he'll be unavailable for at least three more matchups. The Flames return home to face the Wild on Thursday, but it's not yet clear whether Huberdeau will be in the mix to suit up for that game.