Jurmo, along with Andrei Kuzmenko, Hunter Brzustewicz, a 2024 first-round pick and a conditional 2024 fourth-round pick, were traded from the Canucks to the Flames on Wednesday in exchange for Elias Lindholm.

Jurmo is likely the least interesting piece in the deal, but he's still a 21-year-old defense prospect. The Finn has yet to move to North America, having racked up 27 points in 157 games over four seasons in Finland's Liiga, for four different teams. Jurmo's fantasy appeal is never likely to be high -- he's mobile, but he's more of a defensive blueliner rather than a future scoring threat. Jurmo has yet to sign his entry-level contract.