Oesterle was called up by the Flames on Wednesday.
Oesterle has eight assists in 12 games with AHL Calgary in 2023-24. He's also appeared in four contests with the Flames, recording no points, a minus-2 rating, four shots, one hit and eight blocks in that span.
